Phone ban: Austin school to enforce 'no phone' policy

A local college preparatory school for young women is going phone free for the upcoming school year, joining the growing list of schools in Central Texas enforcing a "no phone" policy.

Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders says it's banning phones to promote a healthy and balanced lifestyle for students.

"I thought it was a joke because I feel like what is going to be next. Do I have to get her a smartwatch? That was just my first reaction to the response. How am I going to communicate with my daughter, because that is the only way we communicate," says one parent.

A letter sent out recently states the campus is implementing the change for the 2024- 2025 school year and going phone free to align with the school’s mission and for the academic and personal growth of student.

The statement leaves parents of 6th to 12th graders concerned on how they will communicate with their children.

"How is the school going to function? Are they going to be sending them to the office? She plays sports, she has a lot of after-school activities. Me and her dad, we switch weeks, so we have to know whether she is at school or who is going to pick her up or does she have practice," says a parent.

The Austin ISD campus points out recent studies and research from the American Psychological Association shows phone usage is linked to heightened levels of anxiety, depression, and sleep disturbances and smartphones may cause self-esteem and body image issues to be amplified.

"I can understand how they want the students to be more focused and keep their phones and pay more attention to school time’ when they are in school but maybe they should have one hour before school ends. Even I as an adult, I feel like it is entertainment just checking my phone constantly. It is kind of like and addiction," says a parent.

This month, Lake Travis ISD also announced it is prohibiting smart device usage for pre-kindergarten through eighth grade students to prevent bullying and enhance learning.

The Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders says going phone free will address mental health challenges and encourage students to build stronger connections in person.

"There is always a way right, we can just try. Hope for the best", says a parent.

The school says it does have a full plan in place that will be revealed soon.

School is set to start August 20th.