Austin 6th Street shooting: What we know about the suspected gunman, seen wearing 'Property of Allah' shirt

The Brief Three people are dead, including the gunman, and 14 others are injured after a mass shooting outside an Austin beer garden early Sunday morning. The suspect was identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne; the FBI is investigating a "potential nexus to terrorism" based on his clothing and recovered materials. The gunman's specific motive remains unknown as investigators work to determine if the attack was directed or inspired by an extremist group.



Investigators are probing the deadly shooting on Austin’s Sixth Street, that left three dead and 14 injured.

Officials are gathering new evidence that could point to extremist motives, as additional details surfaced Sunday about the gunman’s background and clothing during the incident.

FOX News obtained this image that purportedly shows the gunman responsible for a deadly mass shooting in Austin, Texas, on March 1, 2026. (FOX News)

What we know:

Three people, including the gunman, were killed, and 14 others were wounded early Sunday outside Buford’s beer garden in Downtown Austin.

Police said officers were responding to reports of gunfire around 1:40 a.m., before confronting the suspect and fatally shooting him after he opened fire.

The Department of Homeland Security identified the gunman as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Senegal who lived in Pflugerville, a suburb north of Austin.

Courtesy: FOX News

An FBI spokesman said Sunday that investigators are reviewing materials recovered from Diagne and his vehicle that indicate a "potential nexus to terrorism," but cautioned that it is too early to determine a motive or whether the attack was directed or inspired by a specific group.

Dig deeper:

FOX News reported Sunday that it had obtained a photo of the suspect taken before the shooting. The image showed a man holding a firearm and wearing a gray sweatshirt bearing the words "Property of Allah."

Sources also told the network the suspect was wearing an undershirt that appeared to display an Iranian flag or Iranian imagery.