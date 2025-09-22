Former Belton HS teacher recorded female students without their knowledge: police

The Brief Former Belton ISD teacher arrested, charged for recording several female schools without their knowledge Pietro Victor Giustino was arrested Monday in Bexar County The charges stem from videos uncovered by the FBI during a separate investigation



A former Belton ISD teacher has been arrested and charged for recording several female students without their apparent knowledge.

What we know:

39-year-old Pietro Victor Giustino was arrested Monday in Bexar County on two warrants for state-jail felony invasive visual recording.

Giustino was formerly a teacher at Belton High School.

These charges stem from a separate federal case where Giustino was arrested by the FBI in July for allegedly possessing and attempting to possess child sexual abuse material, including depictions of minors engaged in sexual intercourse, according to the US Attorney's Office.

Belton PD says the depictions in the federal case did not involve local students, but the FBI did discover 13 cellphone videos and shared them with police.

Police say the videos were "invasive visual recordings of several female students without their apparent knowledge" and, with the help of school staff, the girls were identified as Belton High School students.

Parents of students believed to be in the videos have already been contacted by Belton police and/or Belton ISD. Police say if parents have not been contacted, then their children do not appear to be involved.

What's next:

Belton police say Giustino will be transferred to the Bell County Jail at a later date.