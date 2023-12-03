Search for 'pink Christmas trees' spikes as 'Barbiecore' trend hits holiday season

The "Barbie" movie craze appears to be spilling into the holiday season as fans are swapping traditional red and green Christmas décor for all things pink.

Gifting experts and Unifury, an online shop that sells customizable gifts, shared insights into the biggest Christmas trends likely to be seen this year.

"By analyzing Pinterest Trends data, the experts have identified likely Christmas décor and gift trends," a public relations representative of Unifury, headquartered in California, told FOX Business.

On Pinterest, the search for "pink Christmas tree" has spiked 286% and interest has peaked in the last six months, according to the company's research.

"It appears that ‘Barbie’ mania is spreading into the festive season, inspiring a wave of pink holiday décor," the rep said.

"A pink Christmas tree is the perfect, fun centerpiece for Christmas, offering a different touch to a traditional color scheme and is perfect for photo opportunities," the rep also said.

Searches for "pink Christmas decorations" have also increased with a 198% spike, according to the research.

"Prepare for pink baubles, tinsel and lights bringing a vibrant holiday atmosphere that's bound to delight," the rep said.

The "Barbie" movie reportedly caused an international shortage of pink paint — and the same could be said of pink Christmas trees if the trend continues to spread.

And while some vendors are already sold out, other retailers still have pink trees available, both online and in store.

Amazon offers an assortment of pink trees, with prices ranging from $39.99 to as much as $2,663.99 for a 7-foot tree.

King of Christmas, a decorating company based in Pennsylvania, offers two sizes for its pink tree — which is now sold out.

Its 6.5-foot tree sells for $439 and its 7.5-foot tree goes for $549.

Walmart and Wayfair are also selling pink trees ranging in size and price.