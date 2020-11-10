Pizza Hut adds Beyond Meat sausage toppings to menus nationwide

article

The latest addition to Pizza Hut's menu: Beyond Meat sausage.

The pizza chain, owned by Yum Brands, partnered with the California-based plant-based-meat producer Tuesday, offering its first pizzas with plant-based meat substitutes to consumers nationwide.

For a limited time, consumers will be able to choose between the Beyond Italian Sausage pizza, which is the company's classic cheese pizza topped with plant-based Beyond Italian Sausage, or the Great Beyond pizza, which is topped with vegetables and sausage.

Since March, Pizza Hut has served over 24 million contactless digital orders as consumers remain at home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Yum Brands reported that Pizza Hut’s U.S. same-store sales growth increased 6% in the third quarter.

Yum Brands CEO David Gibbs noted that the company's overall third-quarter results were "encouraging" and demonstrated "the resilience of the Yum! portfolio."

Although Beyond Meat's business grew during the early days of the pandemic and subsequent economic shutdowns, the company has faced headwinds of late. Sales in Beyond Meat's foodservice business fell 11% in the third quarter.

