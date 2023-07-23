Plane crashes into home in Georgetown

A plane has crashed into a home in Georgetown.

The Georgetown Police Department says the small plane crashed into the roof of the home in the 500 block of Northwood Drive.

Officials say the home is unoccupied and that the home is vacant.

The plane had three occupants and officials say they've been transported to a local hospital for treatment for what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

A small portion of Northwest Boulevard from River Bend to a point about 100 yards north is closed.

People are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.