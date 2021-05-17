Plane intercepted after flying into restricted airspace while Biden was in Delaware

article

The U.S. Secret Service confirmed Monday that a plane entered restricted airspace over the weekend while President Joe Biden was in town in Greenville, Delaware.

"On May 16, at approximately _1:09 p.m., a small aircraft violated the restricted airspace in Wilmington, DE. Per standard protocol, U.S. military aircraft responded, the aircraft was intercepted, and the pilot redirected to a local airport," a Secret Service spokesperson told FOX Television Stations in a statement Monday.

According to the Delaware News Journal, the aircraft was a Grumman AA-5 Tiger.

The interception involved the firing of flares, according to the media outlet.

Biden was at his home over the weekend. A no-fly zone is enacted whenever he is in town.

This is a developing story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.