Police believe same suspects behind two aggravated robberies

The Pflugerville Police Department believes the same two suspects are behind two separate aggravated robberies that happened early this morning.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspects.

According to police, the first robbery happened around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, August 13 in the 18000 block of Newgrange Drive. The second robbery happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of Lobo Mountain Lane.

The suspects are described as Black males, both tall and skinny, according to police. They were last seen wearing red and black Nike shoes and driving a silver or gray Lexus SUV.

Anyone who has information about these robberies should contact the Pflugerville Police Department tip line at cidtip@pflugervilletx.gov or 512-990-6731.

