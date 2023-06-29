Police investigating after body found under bridge in Pflugerville

Police are investigating after a body was found under a bridge in Pflugerville.

Pflugerville police say they got a "check welfare" call at 6:53 a.m. Thursday about a man that was found unresponsive on Heritage Loop Trail under the bridge at Dessau Rd and E Pecan St.

First responders attempted lifesaving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead.

No foul play is suspected at this time and police say there is no danger to the public.

A portion of Heritage Loop Trail under the Dessau Rd and E Pecan St bridge has been closed during the investigation.

No word yet on when it is expected to reopen.