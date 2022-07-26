WATCH: Police chase suspect leaves trail of sparks on 10 Freeway

A wild police chase involving a suspected stolen construction truck ends in an arrest – but not before the suspect left a trail of sparks on the 10 Freeway.

A vehicle with CalTrans marking led the Fontana Police Department on a chase late Tuesday night. Later on, in the chase, the Ontario Police Department took over the chase on the freeway in hopes of getting the suspect to stop.

The suspect eventually stopped the truck and tried to run away from the officers on foot. However, after a brief foot chase, a K9 officer tackled the suspect on the road, allowing the other officers to safely handcuff the officer.

Officials did not say where they believe the CalTrans-marked truck was stolen from. It is unknown if the suspect was wanted for other crimes.