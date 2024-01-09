Authorities call off pursuit for suspected stolen vehicle in South LA

Authorities have called off a pursuit of a suspect in a reportedly stolen vehicle in South Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

The police chase was first reported in the Carson area around 9:45 a.m., according to authorities.

Preliminary reports indicated there were possibly three people inside that suspected stolen vehicle, but two people had exited the car and only the driver remained.

The pursuit moved on to the Willowbrook area before ending up in the South Los Angeles neighborhood, where the suspect in the red car led authorities on a relatively slow-speed chase on surface streets.

Authorities called off the pursuit due to safety reasons just after 10 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.