Police dog demonstrates correct way, and the wrong way, to wear a face mask

A police dog in Wooster, Ohio, demonstrated how to correctly wear a face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus in a video shared on July 14.

In the video, Lucky, a K9 officer with Wooster Police Department in Wayne County, Ohio, displays several incorrect ways of wearing a mask, including hanging from its ear and wrapped round its nose. Lucky finally demonstrates the correct way, covering his mouth and nose.

Several counties in Florida have issued face mask mandates, including Orange County. Under the order, the county was also urging businesses to observe CDC guidelines on social distancing and mandating their employees and customers to wear masks. They have also recommended businesses deny service to those not wearing one.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has not made face masks mandatory statewide.

