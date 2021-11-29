Police identify driver shot, killed on service road for I-35

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in North Austin on Thanksgiving as 30-year-old George Michael Lopez.

According to police, 9-1-1 dispatch received a call of a reckless driver in the 50 block of the northbound service road for I-35 around 9:42 p.m. on Thursday, November 25. Shortly after, dispatch received a call about a crash in the same area.

When first responders with APD and ATCEMS arrived, they found a man in the driver's seat of the vehicle with obvious trauma. The victim, George Lopez, succumbed to his injuries and died.

On November 26, 2021, the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and determined the official cause of death as a gunshot wound and the manner, homicide.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

