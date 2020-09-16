Police identify man shot and killed in South Austin

The Austin Police Department is investigating the shooting of a homeless man in South Austin.

At a 9 a.m. news briefing, police say they got a call at around 5:30 a.m. about a man passed out a bus stop in the 6500 block of South 1st Street and that the person was bleeding.

Police say when officers arrived they confirmed what the caller reported and found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, who has been identified as 60-year-old John M. Young, was pronounced dead at 5:39 a.m.

Homicide detectives and Crime Scene specialists arrived to process the scene. Detectives believe that Young was homeless and was sleeping on the bus stop bench when he was killed. APD says there is no apparent motive for the murder.

Detectives also learned that earlier this morning at 1:06 a.m., Austin 9-1-1 received multiple calls of several shots fired near William Cannon and S. 1st St. Officers checked the area but did not locate anything suspicious. APD believes this shooting to be linked to Young's death.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Advertisement

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s office will be conducting an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Police say they will be talking to nearby businesses to see if there was any surveillance video that may have captured the incident and they are also speaking to people in the area.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App, email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov or use APD’s mobile app, Austin PD.