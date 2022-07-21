Downtown Austin death being investigated as homicide

The Austin Police Department says it is searching for at least one person in connection to a homicide in the downtown area.

The incident happened on July 21 at around 8:30 p.m. on 12th and Red River Streets near Waterloo Park.

Police say they received calls about a man running on the road covered in blood. The man was believed to have been stabbed.

After the man was found, first responders to him to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and on suspect or victim information has been released at this time.

If you have any information you're asked to contact APD.