Police investigate suspicious juvenile death in Northeast Austin

The Austin Police Department is investigating the death of a juvenile in Northeast Austin. Police say they received a call at around 10:30 p.m. on March 2 about someone who was hurt inside a home on Lazy Creek Drive right across the street from LBJ High School.

When officers arrived they found a juvenile male with obvious trauma. Life-saving measures were performed but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say no one is in custody but those who are involved are cooperating with officers. Austin ISD has been notified of the incident.

No further details about the incident or the victim have been released at this time. If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Austin Police Department TIPS Hotline at (512) 472-TIPS (8477) or 800-893-TIPS (8477).

