Police investigating after body pulled out of Lady Bird Lake

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating after a body was found in Lady Bird Lake. The body was reportedly found near Riverside Drive in downtown Austin.

According to ATCEMS, first responders were dispatched to the 1600 block of East Riverside Drive around 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 6 for reports of a body in the water. A male victim was found and pronounced dead by the Austin Fire Department.

APD has taken over the investigation and will be looking into the cause of death.

