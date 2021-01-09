Police investigating after man found dead in Northwest Round Rock

The Round Rock Police Department says it is investigating a potential homicide in Northwest Round Rock.

Police say that just after 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a gunshot and someone lying on the ground in the 1600 block of Peachtree Valley Drive. The adult man was dead when officers arrived.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Round Rock police say officers are following leads on any subjects and that the initial investigation indicates this was targeted. There is no further danger to the public.

RELATED: Round Rock man accused of drug trafficking, money laundering denied bond

Advertisement

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Round Rock Police at 512-218-5500 or submit anonymous tips online.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ROUND ROCK NEWS