Round Rock man accused of drug trafficking, money laundering denied bond

A Round Rock man accused of using the Dark Web for drug trafficking and money laundering has been denied bond by a federal judge.

38-year-old Tu Hoang Dinh pled not guilty to drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracy charges involving the Dark Web Wednesday and a federal judge ordered that he remain in federal custody, says the US Attorney's office.

Dinh has been charged with one count of conspiracy to import and possess with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count of conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

According to the US Attorney's office, the indictment alleged that Dinh has conspired with others since 2018 to import and distribute THC, LSD, and MDMA using the Dark Web and under the business name "ATXGreen." Dinh is also accused of opening Venmo, PayPal, Square, and Zelle accounts to accept payments for drugs and using proceeds to purchase two vehicles and pay his property taxes in Williamson County.

Upon conviction, Dinh faces between 10 years and life in federal prison for the drug conspiracy and up to 20 years in federal prison for the money laundering conspiracy, says the US Attorney's office. No further court dates have been scheduled.

