Police investigating deadly pedestrian hit-and-run on I-35

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Police said on Oct. 30, around 4:34 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 6700 block of N I-35 NB.

The preliminary investigation shows the pedestrian was in the roadway when the vehicle struck him. The pedestrian died on the scene.

Police said the driver did not stop to help the pedestrian and left the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111; utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers app.

This incident is being investigated as Austin's 91st fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 94 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 94 fatal crashes resulting in 102 deaths.

