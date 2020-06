An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in East Austin.

Police say a man was shot just after 10 p.m. on May 28 at an apartment complex on Springdale Road just down the road from Givens Park.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have identified a suspect but have not said if that person has been arrested.

The identity of the victim has not been released.