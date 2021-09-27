Police investigating fatal shooting at Round Rock hotel

The Round Rock Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a hotel this past weekend.

According to police, officers were sent to the WiidSpring Suites in the 1950 block of N I-35 for reports of gunshots around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 25. When officers arrived, they found a victim who had died. The victim's death is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim has been identified as Brandon Sims, 30, of Round Rock.

There were no other reported injuries, according to police.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Round Rock Police at 512-218-5500. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online here.

