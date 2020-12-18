Police investigating fatal shooting in Killeen that left one dead

The Killeen Police Department is investigating a murder after a 45-year-old female victim was shot and killed.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of South 10th Street shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec 17 for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a female victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Officers started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

The victim, Tonya Denise Dixon, was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

An autopsy has been ordered to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas, according to police.

Detectives are asking anyone who may information to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

