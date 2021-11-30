Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for suspect who murdered man in Taylor home

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
TAYLOR, Texas - The Taylor Police Department says they are looking for the suspect who murdered a man in his home.

Police say 33-year-old Jonathan Hitch was found dead in his home in 2100 block of Whispering Way at around 4:14 p.m on Tuesday, November 30 from a gunshot wound to the head. They say the suspect is still at large.

A family member reportedly found Hitch.

The shooting was initially being investigated as a suspicious death. 

