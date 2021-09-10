Police investigating homicide at Northeast Austin gas station

The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide at a gas station in Northeast Austin.

The incident happened on September 9 in the parking lot of a gas station at 183 and Cameron Road.

Police say they went to check on calls about a young man who'd been shot several times.

Austin-Travis County EMS arrived and attempted to save the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are now talking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance video as they try to identify a suspect.

If you have any information you're asked to call APD's Homicide Tipline at 512-974-TIPS (8477).

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter