2 found dead inside Northwest Austin apartment complex

The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in Northwest Austin.

Police said on May 1, around 5:38 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at the Legends Lake Creek apartment complex, at 10015 Lake Creek Pkwy.

When officers arrived, they found two people, a man and woman in their mid-50s, with obvious signs of trauma to their bodies. They were both pronounced dead, police said.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident.

If anyone has any information on the incident, call the APD homicide tip line at (512) 477-3588.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates