Suspect shot in East Austin after attempting to steal police unit: police

Pflugerville police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in East Austin.

Police said on Wednesday, July 24, around 6:17 p.m., there was an officer-involved shooting near Loyola and Decker Ln.

Pflugerville police said they were conducting a drug investigation. Officers tried to pull over a suspect, who was combative, and then tried to steal an unmarked police unit.

Officers fired at the suspect, and he was later taken to a local hospital.

No other details were released.

