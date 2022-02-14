Police investigating suspicious death in East Austin

The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death near the 7000 block of Tumbleweed Drive.

APD received reports of a male that was severely injured around 1:42 a.m. The Public Information Officer did not reveal what weapon was used to injure him.

The call was treated as a shoot stab hotshot call, the highest priority call APD has.

The victim did not survive despite lifesaving measures.

The homicide unit is interviewing witnesses.

