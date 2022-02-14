Police investigating suspicious death in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death near the 7000 block of Tumbleweed Drive.
APD received reports of a male that was severely injured around 1:42 a.m. The Public Information Officer did not reveal what weapon was used to injure him.
The call was treated as a shoot stab hotshot call, the highest priority call APD has.
The victim did not survive despite lifesaving measures.
The homicide unit is interviewing witnesses.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Advertisement