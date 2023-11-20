Police investigating 'suspicious item' at Austin airport

Austin police are investigating a suspicious item that was found at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) Monday afternoon.

Police said around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a non-emergency incident at the airport. It was later reclassified as a suspicious package call.

AUS said the suspicious item was located on the upper level of the airport, the departures area.

Traffic is being diverted to the commercial lane and delays should be anticipated.

APD officers are still at the airport investigating.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates