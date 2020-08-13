Police investigating Texas middle school band director for possible possession of child pornography

Police are investigating a Central Texas middle school band director for possible criminal activity involving child pornography. Kyle police notified Hays CISD on July 27 that they were investigating Dahlstrom Middle School Assistant Band Director Tyler Townsend for "possible criminal activity involving possession or promotion of child pornography."

Hays CISD says that police notified the district that invasive, but not pornographic, photos of unknowing female students, possibly while in school at Dahlstrom, were discovered on Townsend’s cell phone. Police say they are still working to identify the pictures of the students and will notify parents directly.

Hays CISD says Townsend was immediately placed on administrative leave, however, he resigned his position the same day. Because Townsend's resignation occurred during a criminal investigation, Hays CISD reported the matter to the State Board for Educator Certification (SBEC).

"Townsend was first employed by Hays CISD at Dahlstrom Middle School on August 17, 2015, after passing the comprehensive finger-print-based criminal background check required of all Hays CISD employees," wrote in a press release about Townsend's arrest.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Townsend's duties as an assistant band director at the school included directing the campus symphonic and jazz bands, and the percussion program. Townsend also assisted the Hays High School marching band program. Hays CISD stated that Dahlstrom became a "feeder pattern" for Johnson High School, however, Townsend did not assist with their marching band.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

"Hays CISD continues to appreciate the strong partnerships it has with law enforcement agencies and remains grateful to the men and women of the Kyle Police Department who work diligently and around the clock to keep students safe and protected," the district wrote.