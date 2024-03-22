Police look for suspect involved in East Austin Dollar General robbery

The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in a robbery that happened at a Dollar General in East Austin.

The incident happened at the Dollar General located at 5000 Springdale Road on February 7 at around 1:27 p.m.

Police say the suspect assaulted an employee who had attempted to stop the shoplifting.

The suspect, seen above, is described as follows:

Black male

30-40 years of age

6’0" or taller

Thin build

Short buzzed black hair

Black mustache/goatee

Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark sweatpants, and white/black tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.