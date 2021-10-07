Police looking for man who prompted East Austin SWAT situation

The Austin Police Department is looking for the man who prompted a SWAT situation in East Austin.

The incident began at around 2:45 p.m. on October 6 at a home on Wentworth Drive near the intersection of Loyola and Decker Lanes.

APD says officers arrived to serve an arrest warrant for a suspect in a deadly weapon case. The suspect went back inside the home and barricaded himself.

Officials say because it was a felony arrest, police called out the SWAT team.

The situation came to an end at 12:30 a.m. on October 7 when police entered the home and found no one inside.

No further details have been released about the suspect or the incident.

