Police looking for suspect wanted for sex assault in North Austin

The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who is wanted for a sexual assault in North Austin.

The assault happened on May 11 at around 4:45 a.m. in the 5300 block of North I-35. Police say the suspect, who was riding a bicycle, approached the victim's vehicle and then physically and sexually assaulted the victim.

The victim was able to escape from the suspect, get help, and call the police. The suspect fled the scene.

Police describe the suspect only as a Hispanic male around 5'9" to 6' tall and last seen wearing shorts and muscle shirt.

The suspect was riding a blue bike with red paint on it.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the APD Sex Crimes Unit at 512-974-5230, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or use the Crime Stoppers app. All information is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

You can also submit tips anonymously through APD's mobile app, Austin PD, which can be downloaded free on iPhone and Android.

If you or someone you know has been impacted by sexual violence, you can seek support from APD Victim Services (512-974-5037) or SAFE (512-267-7233). Police advise calling 911 if you at any time feel concerned for your safety.