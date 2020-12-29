Police looking for suspect who robbed SE Austin Dollar General

article

The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help in locating an aggravated robbery suspect. The suspect robbed a Dollar General located at 1401 S. Pleasant Valley Road on December 23 at just after 10 p.m.

Police say the suspect was armed with a small black handgun equipped with a green laser. They say the suspect pointed the handgun at victims and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The suspect is described as follows:

Black male

5’6" – 5’8" tall

Brown eyes

Black hoodie

Black bandana mask

Black pants

Brown shoes

Gray winter gloves

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The suspect may have left the scene in a white Dodge Charger. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. All information is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.