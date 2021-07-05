Expand / Collapse search

Police looking for suspect who shot 2 women in downtown Austin

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Downtown
FOX 7 Austin

Police looking for suspect who shot 2 women in downtown Austin

The Austin Police Department says two women were shot on East 6th Street near Trinity just minutes after the bars closed.

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is looking for a suspect who opened fire in downtown Austin just minutes after the bars closed early Monday morning.

Police say two women were shot on East 6th Street near Trinity.

The two women were taken to a nearby hospital and officials say they have life-threatening injuries.

Police say they're looking through surveillance footage as they work to identify the suspect.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 7 Austin Daily Newsletter | FOX 7 Austin on YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter