Police looking for suspect who shot 2 women in downtown Austin

The Austin Police Department says it is looking for a suspect who opened fire in downtown Austin just minutes after the bars closed early Monday morning.

Police say two women were shot on East 6th Street near Trinity.

The two women were taken to a nearby hospital and officials say they have life-threatening injuries.

Police say they're looking through surveillance footage as they work to identify the suspect.

