Police looking for suspect who stole vehicle left running at gas station

The Brief Police looking for suspect who stole vehicle left running at a North Austin gas station Vehicle was later recovered



The Austin Police Department is looking for a suspect who stole a vehicle that was left running at a gas station.

The backstory:

The incident happened on Oct. 7 at around 4 p.m. in the 11100 block of N. I-35 Service Road northbound.

APD says a person left their vehicle running at a Valero gas station and the suspect approached the vehicle, walked around to see if anyone was inside, and then drove off in the vehicle.

The vehicle was recovered two days later.

The suspect is described as follows:

Black male

30-40 years of age

Heavy build

Short black hair

Last seen wearing a white shirt, tan shorts, and black slider shoes

What you can do:

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Auto Theft unit at ATIP@austintexas.gov.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.