Police: Memphis man on shooting spree recording attacks to Facebook still at large

Police in Memphis, Tennessee , were looking for a 19-year-old man allegedly connected to a string of shootings recorded on Facebook in the city Wednesday.

Police did not have a location of the unidentified suspect Wednesday evening. The suspected shooter allegedly recorded the shootings on Facebook, police said.

At least two shootings were reported as of 7 p.m. local time, Fox 13 reported. One occurred at a BP gas station, and a woman was injured during another, Fox 13 reported.

The Memphis Police Department released an image of a suspect it says is linked to a series of shootings in the city. (Memphis Police Department)

One Twitter user posted a clip of the suspect's Facebook live which shows him entering a store and shooting at a nearby customer.

WARNING: THE VIDEO IN THIS LINK CONTAINS GRAPHIC FOOTAGE AND MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME.

"So a random guy in Memphis is going around just shooting & killing random people on his Facebook live, happening right now, Memphis stay safe," the Twitter user wrote.

The man is reportedly driving a blue or silver Infiniti car, police say.

Anyone with information on these incidents should call 911 immediately.

