Austin police need help finding missing man

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Southeast Austin
FOX 7 Austin

Investigators say 71-year-old Joseph Campbell was last heard from on Tuesday and they are concerned about his safety. If you see him, call police.

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police need your help finding a man who was last seen on December 13.

Investigators say 71-year-old Joseph Campbell was last seen in the 2600 block of Metcalfe Road in Southeast Austin.

His family heard from him on Tuesday, but police are concerned about his immediate welfare because of the weather and his health conditions.

Police say Campbell is 6 feet tall and approximately 200 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police.