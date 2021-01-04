SWAT situation in North Austin leads to officer-involved shooting

The Austin Police Department says a suspect is in custody after a SWAT situation in North Austin that led to an officer-involved shooting.

The incident happened in the 12500 block of North I-35 southbound at the Springhill Suites.

It began at around 5:30 a.m. (CT) and the suspect was taken into custody about two hours later. The suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

It's not clear what led up to the officer-involved shooting but officials say no officers were hurt.

Police remain on scene. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

