Police on scene of SWAT standoff in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are on the scene of a SWAT situation in South Austin.
The incident began at around 9 a.m. and is going on in the 1300 block of Southport Drive.
People are asked to avoid the area as streets nearby may be shut down.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
