Police on scene of SWAT standoff in South Austin

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
South Austin
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are on the scene of a SWAT situation in South Austin.

The incident began at around 9 a.m. and is going on in the 1300 block of Southport Drive. 

People are asked to avoid the area as streets nearby may be shut down.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

