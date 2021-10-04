Police on scene of SWAT standoff in South Austin

Austin police are on the scene of a SWAT situation in South Austin.

The incident began at around 9 a.m. and is going on in the 1300 block of Southport Drive.

People are asked to avoid the area as streets nearby may be shut down.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

