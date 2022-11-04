Police release body cam footage of shootout with man at North Austin restaurant

Austin police have released body camera video of a shootout between officers and a 42-year-old man at a North Austin restaurant.

On October 23 at 9:26 p.m. a woman called 9-1-1 and told police she felt threatened by a man carrying a gun near the Aubry Hills apartment complex on North Lamar.

Through an interpreter she told dispatch, "I went outside to my car and when I came outside he got his gun out like he was going to shoot."

Approximately ten minutes later officers located the man, later identified as Emeka Williams, at Mariscos Los Jarochos, a restaurant down the road. Williams was inside the restaurant's enclosed patio.

Police told Williams to exit the patio with his hands up. Several minutes later, Williams opened fire on officers. Five Austin police officers shot back.

No Austin police officers or restaurant patrons were shot. Police provided Williams with medical attention until Austin-Travis County EMS arrived on-scene. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in stable condition.

He is charged with attempted capital murder for shooting at officers. He is also charged with deadly conduct for opening fire "10-12 feet" from a restaurant patron.

The five officers who discharged their weapons have been placed on paid administrative duty, per department protocol. The incident is being investigated by the department’s Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office and the department’s Internal Affairs Unit, with supervision from the Office of Police Oversight.