5 officers on administrative leave following shooting at North Austin restaurant

The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Austin.

APD says the shooting happened on North Lamar near Peyton Gin Road.

Police got the call around 9:30 p.m. on October 23 about a man with a face covering pointing a gun at a caller. The suspect left the scene by the time officers got there.

Just after 10 p.m., APD says they found the person who matched the description at a nearby restaurant and tried to get the person to leave.

A public address system on the patrol units was also used to make sure the suspect could hear officers.

The restaurant was evacuated and moments later, officers heard gunshots inside.

Officers entered the restaurant and the suspect was shot.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. No one else was hurt.

APD Chief Joseph Chacon says five officers are now on administrative duty pending the investigation.

Chacon says APD is reviewing video of the incident, including bodycam footage. Per APD policy, the footage will be released to the public in 10 working days.