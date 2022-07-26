South Austin Domino's Pizza robbed, police searching for suspect

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help identifying a robbery suspect.

Police said on July 19, around 5:54 p.m., the suspect was involved in a robbery at the Domino’s Pizza located at 719 W. William Cannon Dr.

The suspect showed a gun to store employees before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man around 20-25 years old with a skinny build. He was seen wearing a gray shirt, a camouflage fishing hat, blue jeans, and white shoes with red soles.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or use the new Crime Stoppers App.