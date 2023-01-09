Police searching for robbery suspect in North Austin

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect in North Austin.

Police said on Jan. 4 and 8, the suspect was involved in two robberies at the Austin Food Mart convenience store located at 812 Thurmond Street.

The suspect pointed a gun at an employee while robbing the store. The suspect then left the area with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Detectives believe the suspect targeted this location twice just days apart.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 25-35 years old, about 5'10 and 200 pounds. Police said the suspect has "extensive" tattoos on his hands and wrists.

He was last seen wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, red Houston Oilers baseball cap, several gold chains with an "AK47" pendant, and white and red Jordan style shoes.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.