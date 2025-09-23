Police searching for missing teen from Kyle
KYLE, Texas - Police are asking for help looking for a missing teen.
What we know:
Kyle police said they are looking for 15-year-old Sophia Gonzales.
She was last seen in the early morning hours of Sept. 21.
Sophia is described as 5'3",105 pounds, and with brown hair. She was wearing glasses with a dark-colored sweatshirt, jeans, and slides. She is also known to wear hoop earrings and a fisherman-style silver bracelet.
If you have any information on where Sophia is, call the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232.
The Source: Information from the Kyle Police Department