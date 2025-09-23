Police searching for missing teen from Kyle

article

The Brief Kyle police are looking for 15-year-old Sophia Gonzales She was last seen on Sept. 21



Police are asking for help looking for a missing teen.

What we know:

Kyle police said they are looking for 15-year-old Sophia Gonzales.

She was last seen in the early morning hours of Sept. 21.

Sophia is described as 5'3",105 pounds, and with brown hair. She was wearing glasses with a dark-colored sweatshirt, jeans, and slides. She is also known to wear hoop earrings and a fisherman-style silver bracelet.

If you have any information on where Sophia is, call the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232.