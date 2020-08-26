Police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin prompts second night of protests in downtown L.A.

Hundreds were estimated to have gathered in downtown Los Angeles on both Monday and Tuesday nights, in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the weekend.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Response Team responded to downtown Los Angeles near the intersection of N Vignes Street and Bauchet Street around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Video from SkyFOX showed the police department set up a metal barricade near Twin Towers Jail.

It was unclear if any arrests were made.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Monday night's march included roughly 200 protesters along Spring Street near Los Angeles Police Department headquarters. The demonstrators eventually stopped in front of police headquarters on First Street and chanted with police in riot gear a few feet away.

RELATED: Unlawful assembly declared at Monday's DTLA protest

RELATED:

• Father of Jacob Blake says son is paralyzed from waist down after shooting in Kenosha

• 'I didn't see a knife:' Man who recorded viral video of shooting of Jacob Blake 'hopes he gets justice'