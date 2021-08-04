Police, STAR Flight searching for armed suspect in Round Rock

The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) is searching for an armed suspect after responding to an active crime scene on Christopher Avenue early this morning.

STAR Flight is assisting RRPD with the search for the suspect.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Christopher Ave around 6:40 a.m. this morning. The suspect involved in this incident is described as a tall, skinny Black male. He is wearing a gray or white shirt and gray sweatpants or shorts, according to police.

