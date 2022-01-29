Police investigating suspicious death of child in North Austin

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a child in North Austin.

According to the Austin Police Department, 911 received a check welfare call about a child in distress at the Villas at Mueller apartment complex on Manor Road on Friday morning. CPR was reportedly administered, but the child died on scene.

The child was reportedly with family during the incident.

The police have not released any other information at this time.

