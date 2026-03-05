Former Austin police chief to head Taylor Police Department

article

The City of Taylor has named former Austin police chief Joseph Chacon as their Chief of Police.

He was selected from a group of four finalists by City Manager Brian LaBorde, says the city.

Chacon will be replacing Joseph Branson, the interim police chief and a fellow finalist, who took over after Henry Fluck retired last September.

What they're saying:

The city says the decision came after multiple rounds of interviews, input from an advisory panel of City staff, community members and law enforcement professionals, and two community meet-and-greet sessions.

"Mr. Chacon exemplifies what Taylor is looking for in a police chief," LaBorde said. "With decades of law enforcement and public service experience, Mr. Chacon is uniquely equipped to lead the Taylor Police Department into the future."

"I am honored to join the City of Taylor as Chief of Police," Chacon said. "My wife and I have both fallen in love with Taylor and its wonderful people and culture over the years, and I look forward to serving this community and ensuring residents remain — and feel — safe as the City continues to grow."

Chacon is currently the Director of Emergency Services for the city of Pflugerville. Before that, he was Austin's Chief of Police from 2021 until his retirement in 2023.

What's next:

The city says that he will go through its standard law enforcement pre-employment screening process before he is confirmed by City Council during its March 26 meeting.

Chacon's tentative start date is March 30.