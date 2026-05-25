Austin police SWAT arrest robbery suspect in North Austin

The Brief SWAT arrested a North Austin robbery suspect Sunday evening 911 caller reported someone tried to rob them and threatened their family Suspect had outstanding warrants, charges are pending



Austin police SWAT took a robbery suspect into custody Sunday evening in North Austin.

What they're saying:

APD says that around 5:30 p.m. May 24, patrol officers responded to a call in the 9400 block of Grouse Meadow Lane near Rundberg Lane and North Lamar.

The 911 caller said someone tried to rob them and threatened their brother. Police later learned that the suspect had forced their way into the caller's apartment armed with a gun, assaulted them and made threats.

When patrol responded, they tried to talk with the suspect, who retreated to a nearby duplex and refused to come out.

SWAT was called in and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

What's next:

Police said Sunday night that burglary detectives were on scene and search warrants were in progress.

The suspect also had outstanding warrants and charges are pending.

Police did not identify the suspect as of Sunday night.